Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloud4C, World's Leading Cloud Managed Services Provider Launches its Operations in South Korea

As an Azure Expert MSP, Advanced Consulting partner of AWS, Managed services partner of GCP and OCI, we have the groundwork to build a collaborative ecosystem to deliver stellar business outcomes for organization in South Korea, China and Japan looking to modernize their IT environment." About Cloud4C Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:07 IST
Cloud4C, World's Leading Cloud Managed Services Provider Launches its Operations in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, the world's leading cloud Managed Services announced launch of its operations in South Korea. Cloud4C delivers a broad array of services including cloud migration to hyperscalers, hybrid cloud, cloud managed services, IT modernization services, disaster recovery services and managed security services among others. The company serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and has presence in 25 countries and 50 locations. Businesses in South Korea who are looking to embark on digital transformation or IT modernization journey will benefit immensely from Cloud4C service portfolio. Cloud4C is cloud managed services provider with key strategic partnerships with SAP, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, while it brings its own public cloud platform. It has helped SAP launch its SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud across 25 countries and serves world renowned global brands.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, "We are delighted to launch our operations in South Korea which is world's 12th largest economy with a unique geographic position and pursues business-friendly policies with tremendous potential for growth. We plan to enable businesses in South Korea through our wide spectrum of services to help them address their critical business needs through differentiated offerings such as banking community cloud, SAP community cloud, cloud migration services to hyperscale cloud providers and cloud managed services." He further added, "We bring to South Korea our experience of working with 4,000 enterprises from across the world to help CIOs embark on their digital transformation and help them achieve their technology and business goals. We plan to partner with South Korean CIOs to help them play a larger role in evolving their IT strategies and establish digital Leadership." Cloud4C plans to set up Cloud4C Academy in South Korea in partnership with the Government and leading IT Universities to train and nurture local talents with adequate industry exposure. "We aim to train the youth in South Korea and prepare them for a bright future in cloud computing to help them gain employment and eventually assume leadership roles in the industry," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy. The company has recently appointed Peter Seo, Country Head and Vice President, he will be based out of Seoul and provide leadership and growth direction to the organization.

Peter Seo said, "Leveraging the existing alliances as Premium Supplier of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, we aim to be the number one SAP partner in the region. As an Azure Expert MSP, Advanced Consulting partner of AWS, Managed services partner of GCP and OCI, we have the groundwork to build a collaborative ecosystem to deliver stellar business outcomes for organization in South Korea, China and Japan looking to modernize their IT environment." About Cloud4C Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services. The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

www.cloud4c.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198268/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199126/Korea_Office_Launch.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

DS Smith sees lockdown-fuelled spike in demand for boxes, profit rises

Cardboard maker DS Smith on Thursday reported a 5 rise in annual profit and said supply of its boxes to e-commerce customers spiked as the corornavirus-induced lockdown brought in more online shoppers.The British company, which makes cardbo...

CHAZ was 'failed' four-week Democrat experiment by radical left: White House

The White House has said that the Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle, led by Indian-American software engineer-turned-socialist, at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone were a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left. Kshama...

MP cabinet expansion: 28 Ministers join Shivraj Singh Chouhan's team

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. Notably, this is the second cabinet...

Nepal PM Oli visits Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bhandari

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Earlier in the day, sources from the Prime Ministers Secretariat said that Oli might address the nation today.The Himalayan Times r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020