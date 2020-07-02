Danone aims 100 pc recyclable packaging in India by 2025

French dairy and nutrition major Danone on Thursday said it aims to achieve 100 per cent recyclable packaging in India by 2025 as part of its 'One Planet. One Health' frame of action. The company said the frame of action will further strengthen its capacity across the food supply chain and deliver innovation across people, planet and products. "With an aim to contribute towards circular economy, Danone has developed a roadmap towards achieving 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2025. In addition to that, Danone will continue to innovate and create products and solutions that address local needs and promote healthier diets," the company said in a statement. Danone India Managing Director Himanshu Bakshi said, "In today's times, consumers are increasingly shifting their attention to healthier products and brands which have a positive impact on the environment. At Danone, we believe that food companies have a critical role to address the ever-changing needs of the consumers and that we can change the world through food." He further said, "Our One Planet. One Health frame of action embodies our commitment towards encouraging healthier eating and drinking habits in consumers and espouses sustainable business practices for the industry." The action is anchored in the strong belief that the health of the people and health of the planet are interconnected, the company added. Danone said it is committed to addressing nutritional challenges like protein deficiency which affects over 70 per cent of the Indian population and has been running an advocacy campaign for mass education for three years. It has also partnered the Eat Right movement launched by FSSAI and has pledged to improve the nutritional profile of its product portfolio in India. The company had started its nutrition business in India in 2012 by acquiring the nutrition portfolio from Wockhardt Group. It sells a range of products for pregnant mothers, infants, young children as well as adults, under brands like Aptamil, Neocate, Farex, Protinex, Dexolac and Nusobee.