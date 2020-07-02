UK gov't recognises Guaido as Venezuela's president in gold dispute, judge rules

UK gov't recognises Guaido as Venezuela's president in gold dispute, judge rulesReuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:54 IST
A London court ruled on Thursday that the British government recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president, instead of Nicolas Maduro, in a case to decide which leader controls $2 billion worth of Venezuelan central bank gold stored in the Bank of England.
The British government "has unequivocally recognised Mr. Guaido as President of Venezuela. It necessarily follows that (it) no longer recognises Mr. Maduro as President of Venezuela," the judge wrote in his ruling following a trial last week.
In a statement, lawyers for Maduro's central bank said they would appeal the judgement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicolas Maduro
- Juan Guaido
- London
- British
- Venezuela
- Bank of England
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Indian-origin peer elected president of Confederation of British Industry
London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps
Violence in no-one's interest: British High Commission encourages dialogue between India, China on border issues
Soccer-Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020
London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps