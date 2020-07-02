Left Menu
UK gov't recognises Guaido as Venezuela's president in gold dispute, judge rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:54 IST
A London court ruled on Thursday that the British government recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president, instead of Nicolas Maduro, in a case to decide which leader controls $2 billion worth of Venezuelan central bank gold stored in the Bank of England.

The British government "has unequivocally recognised Mr. Guaido as President of Venezuela. It necessarily follows that (it) no longer recognises Mr. Maduro as President of Venezuela," the judge wrote in his ruling following a trial last week.

In a statement, lawyers for Maduro's central bank said they would appeal the judgement.

