Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bankers pledge continuing support to MSMEs during post-COVID era

He said these units were not having surplus cash flow as their operations were at stress, while fixed costs did not reduce. "There is a requirement for providing liquidity support to the MSMEs for which the government has come out with the credit guarantee scheme," he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:06 IST
Bankers pledge continuing support to MSMEs during post-COVID era

Acknowledging the liquidity crisis being faced by the MSMEs, leading bankers of the country on Thursday said they will continue to lend their support to these units even during the post-COVID era. There is a need for the bankers to provide more support to the micro, small and medium enterprises, State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by ICC, he said, "MSMEs will remain a crucial cog in the wheel of the economy. For India to become self-reliant, MSMEs have an important role to play." Basu said these units must have a viable business plan to avail credit from banks.

According to him, the fundamental issue that the corporates and MSMEs are facing is related to the stressed assets. For SBI, he said that there is no worry to lend as the bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) was around 85-87 per cent.

Basu hoped that the second half of the current fiscal will be good. Punjab National Bank MD and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said it is not that the MSMEs started facing the problem during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The MSMEs have been passing through tough times for the last two years. They have been facing cash flow problems," Rao said. He said these units were not having surplus cash flow as their operations were at stress, while fixed costs did not reduce.

"There is a requirement for providing liquidity support to the MSMEs for which the government has come out with the credit guarantee scheme," he said. He felt that the hand-holding will be required for the MSMEs even after the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli shares video of doing different style push-ups

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the fittest cricketer of his generation, on Thursday shared his workout video doing innovative push-ups at his residence. Kohli shared a 20-second long video on Twitter and captioned the post, H...

Britain recognises Guaido as Venezuela's president in gold dispute, judge rules

Britain has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the countrys president, the English High Court ruled on Thursday, in a case over whether Guaido or Nicolas Maduro should control 1 billion of its gold stored in London. A fo...

Kerala HC adjourns to July 7 hearing on Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned till July 7 hearing on women rights activist Rehana Fathimas anticipatory bail application in a case against her for posting a video online of her minor children painting on her half-naked body. A...

Global food commodity prices rose for first time in June: FAO

FAO expects new record-high global cereal production and comfortable stock levels for 202021, while food assistance needs upIn June, global food commodity prices rose for the first time since the beginning of the year driven by a rebound in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020