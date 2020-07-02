Left Menu
SK Intech Metchems Signs MoU with KMV to Market and Distribute Eco Clean Across India

"With changing habits, consumers are looking at hygienic products and Eco Clean is an innovative and safe method for cleaning and sterilizing vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and lentils. Our partnership with KMW will help take this innovative product across India and help consumers stay healthy,” revealed Shan Nair, Director, SK Intech Metchems Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:37 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)SK Intech Metchems Pvt. Ltd. and Kaydence Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (KMV) have signed an MoU to promote and market ‘Eco Clean' across India. SK Intech Metchems are the innovators and manufacturers of the Eco Clean product, KMV will promote, market and distribute the product across India. "With changing habits, consumers are looking at hygienic products and Eco Clean is an innovative and safe method for cleaning and sterilizing vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and lentils. Our partnership with KMW will help take this innovative product across India and help consumers stay healthy,” revealed Shan Nair, Director, SK Intech Metchems Pvt. Ltd. Commenting on the MoU, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, KMV, expressed, “I believe in Eco Clean. I have used Eco Clean in my own home. I think Indians need to consume vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and lentils free from pesticides, chemicals and bacteria. We need to eat healthy food. There is no surety in the purity of the vegetables, fruits and even fish & meat we consume. Everyday you read about cases of incessant use of pesticides and chemicals in fruits, vegetables, fish and meat. KMV decision to bring its expertise to take the product across India elevates SK Intech Metchems team’s vision for a healthier lifestyle and reduction towards medical expenses.” Cleaning food produce is a pressing problem and Eco Clean provides an innovative and safe method to clean and sterilize vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and lentils and our partnership with KMW will help increase awareness on hygiene and health asserted Shan Nair. Our aim is to focus on Goa, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore in the first phase. In our second phase will look at other cities across India

