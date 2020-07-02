Siemens launches digital solutions for workplaces

Global automation solutions provider Siemens on Thursday launched digital solutions for post-COVID-19 workplaces with an aim to ensure social distancing and other safety measures. The company said firms are facing new challenges as they resume normal operations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of their preparation for the new normal, they must consider additional dimensions of employee safety and measures that address physical distancing requirements. "Siemens introduces digital solutions for resilient workplaces to adapt to new normal. This includes IoT solutions which support adherence to social distancing and contact tracing guidelines, body temperature detection integrated with access control, indoor air quality optimization and secured remote monitoring of a building's systems.

It will enhance safety and security of occupants and visitors and create efficient workspaces based on occupancy and use of amenities," it said. The 'Enlighted IoT Platform' is a sensor-based space utilization solution that allows to better plan the available space inside buildings. Siveillance Thermal Shield solution measures the body temperature of a person seeking to access a building and integrates the results into the video and access systems of the company, which can be integrated into the workflow of the corporate security solutions. Remote Connectivity and Data Driven Services provide secure connectivity and support systems in managing critical infrastructures to ensure business continuity. "The development of these solutions for the new normal supports our creating environments that care approach," Robert Demann, Head of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited, said.