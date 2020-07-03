HDFC Life shares jump 6 pc on Nifty 50 inclusion

Left Menu
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday gained 6 per cent after NSE said the company will be included in the Nifty 50 index. The stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 581 on the NSE. On the BSE, it rose by 6 per cent to Rs 581. Shares of Vedanta declined 2.58 per cent to Rs 103.65 on the NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:36 IST
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday gained 6 percent after NSE said the company will be included in the Nifty 50 index. The stock jumped 6 percent to Rs 581 on the NSE.

On the BSE, it rose by 6 percent to Rs 581. Vedanta will be dropped from NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 and other indices from July 31 on account of the company's proposed voluntary delisting.

In its place, HDFC Life Insurance Company will be included in the Nifty 50 index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement on Thursday. Shares of Vedanta declined 2.58 percent to Rs 103.65 on the NSE.

