Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Chem to produce Tesla batteries in S.Korea this year as demand grows - source

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd plans to start producing batteries for Tesla Inc vehicles at a domestic factory this year after the U.S. electric carmaker raised orders to cope with demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. "Tesla is asking not only LG Chem but other suppliers to increase supplies, as its cars are selling well," the person told Reuters.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:55 IST
LG Chem to produce Tesla batteries in S.Korea this year as demand grows - source
Representative Image

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd plans to start producing batteries for Tesla Inc vehicles at a domestic factory this year after the U.S. electric carmaker raised orders to cope with demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"Tesla is asking not only LG Chem but other suppliers to increase supplies, as its cars are selling well," the person told Reuters. A second person with knowledge of the situation also said LG Chem is converting some of its production in South Korea to produce batteries for Tesla. An LG Chem factory in Nanjing, China, already makes batteries for Tesla.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the confidentiality of the matter. An LG Chem spokesman declined to comment. Tesla was not immediately available for comment outside its U.S. business hours.

Tesla on Thursday announced forecast-beating global vehicle deliveries for the April to June period, shrugging off a U.S. production suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts also expect the period to return strong China sales. The U.S. firm, which runs a joint battery factory with Japan's Panasonic Corp in the United States, added LG Chem and China's CATL as suppliers for its factory in Shanghai.

LG Chem shares rose 2.6% on Friday, tracking an overnight rally in Tesla stock. LG Chem shares have jumped nearly 60% so far this year, far beating the wider market's 2% fall.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...

Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistans restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elderThe accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

Over two crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits distributed to states free of cost: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1. Since April 1, 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020