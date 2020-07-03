Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT University appoints Dr Prabhu Aggarwal as its next President

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) announced the appointment of Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, as the next President for NU. He succeeds Prof VS Rao, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2020.

ANI | Neemrana (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:05 IST
NIIT University appoints Dr Prabhu Aggarwal as its next President
NIIT University appoints Dr Prabhu Aggarwal as its next President. Image Credit: ANI

Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India] July 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) announced the appointment of Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, as the next President for NU. He succeeds Prof VS Rao, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2020. Dr Aggarwal comes with extensive global expertise in the fields of engineering, process management, education and leadership development spanning over three decades, a substantial part of which was at the Mason School of Business, College of William & Mary, Virginia, the USA where he led the Center for Professional Development Programs for working professionals.

He graduated from IIT Kanpur with a major in Mechanical Engineering and then went on to do his MBA and PhD from the University of Washington, Seattle, the USA in Operations Management. Since his return to India in 2012, he has been the founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal University (Raigarh) and thereafter Academic Advisor to the National Rail and Transportation Institute, among other engagements.

"Dr Prabhu Aggarwal brings three decades of academic experience to the University. His unique blend of experience will help advance our mission of building innovation in higher education," said Dr K Kasturirangan, Chairperson NIIT University. "We welcome Dr Prabhu Aggarwal to NU. We are certain that his diverse and comprehensive experience both in the field of engineering and management development, will further strengthen the Four Core Principles of NU," said Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman NIIT and Founder NIIT University.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to lead NIIT University, which is focused on building a model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation and a research mindset. I look forward to the opportunity to guide the future of NIIT University; particularly given the enormous challenges posed by current uncertainties and therefore new prospects that higher education is faced within the present times," said Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, President, NIIT University on the appointment. Dr Aggarwal's research has been published in leading academic and practitioner journals such as Management Science, Operations Research, IIE Transactions, Journal of International Technology and Information Management, and International Journal of Production Economics.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the four core principles that make learning industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven, and seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. With more than 600 industry partners, NU is dedicated to forging strong industry linkages as one of its core principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions.

The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers, and lives and make lifelong contributions to society. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...

Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistans restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elderThe accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

Over two crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits distributed to states free of cost: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1. Since April 1, 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020