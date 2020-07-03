Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound heads for first weekly win against dollar in four

Sterling was headed for its first positive week in four against the dollar on Friday, holding close to the $1.25 mark as a week of negotiations between Britain and the European Union ended on what investors called an optimistic note, with meetings expected to resume next week. Analysts said the pound's slip in morning trading in London was largely due to some spillover of political uncertainty in Europe, with the resignation of French prime minister Eduoard Philippe fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:57 IST
Pound heads for first weekly win against dollar in four

Sterling was headed for its first positive week in four against the dollar on Friday, holding close to the $1.25 mark as a week of negotiations between Britain and the European Union ended on what investors called an optimistic note, with meetings expected to resume next week.

Analysts said the pound's slip in morning trading in London was largely due to some spillover of political uncertainty in Europe, with the resignation of French prime minister Eduoard Philippe fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. Brexit talks this week between Britain and the EU ended early on Thursday, with a meeting between the chief negotiators on Friday cancelled.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Thursday said serious divergences remained between the two sides after talks this week on their future relationship. He also said in a statement that the EU continued to believe that an agreement was possible and in everyone's interest, but its key demands for an economic partnership were unchanged. "Ahead of a new round of talks next week, the two parties have reportedly softened their stances on a few issues and took steps towards a general compromise," said strategists at ING Bank.

By 0817 GMT, the pound was trading flat to the dollar at $1.2464. Against the euro, it was down 0.06% at 90.16 pence.

Sterling has risen 1.2% against the dollar this month, after losing 2.7% in June. "We're seeing some of the political uncertainties in Europe - around the French cabinet reshuffle - spilling over into the pound," said Viraj Patel, FX and global macro strategist at Arkera, adding that he expected a very quiet end to the week with FX markets broadly flat given a U.S. holiday and thin trading backdrop.

Implied volatility on the pound - as shown by options markets - remains elevated as compared to other currencies. "The next 3 months are likely to see the pound subject to heightened Brexit headline risks and it's not unusual to see FX markets tentatively price in some premium for future expected volatility," Patel said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks pause as virus worries offset rebound hopes

European stocks paused on Friday after gains through the week as another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases dulled optimism from a brisk recovery in Chinas services sector.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely flat after opening ...

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...

Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistans restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elderThe accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020