Cyprus says no quarantine for UK visitors

Cyprus' beleaguered tourism sector got some good news after the government announced that UK travelers will be allowed entry into the east Mediterranean island nation next month without a compulsory 14-day quarantine. But Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou says that still depends on whether UK coronavirus infection rates stay at the current low ebb.

Ioannou said that as of August 1, Britain will be grouped with 14 other countries including France, Italy and Spain, where travelers will be required to obtain a health certificate declaring them coronavirus-free three days prior to boarding a flight. Britons made up a third of Cyprus' 4 million tourist arrivals last year.

Tourism officials say July appears to be a bust in terms of visitors, despite earlier hopes that holidaymakers would flock to the island because of its minimal infection rate. A 14-quarantine remains in effect for travelers from Russia - another key market.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios says there are hopes for reviving the Russian market later in the year. Ioannou says there are plans for a five-fold increase in random COVID-19 testing of arriving passengers at two airports. Currently, around 15 per cent of arriving travellers are being tested.