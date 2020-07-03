Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID recovery vs COVID reality

The market rally, fuelled by Thursday's record U.S. jobs numbers, largely blew itself out after a record daily total of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, though news of the fastest expansion in China's services sector in over a decade kept Asia's tail up early in the day. Chinese shares had charged to their highest level in five years , helping the pan-Asian indexes to four-month peaks, so the sight of European markets stalling left traders floundering, especially with no Wall Street to pick things up again because of a U.S. market holiday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:44 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID recovery vs COVID reality

World shares stalled near a four-month high on Friday and the industrial bellwether metal copper scuffed its longest weekly winning streak in nearly three years, as nagging coronavirus nerves tempered the recent recovery run. The market rally, fuelled by Thursday's record U.S. jobs numbers, largely blew itself out after a record daily total of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, though news of the fastest expansion in China's services sector in over a decade kept Asia's tail up early in the day.

Chinese shares had charged to their highest level in five years , helping the pan-Asian indexes to four-month peaks, so the sight of European markets stalling left traders floundering, especially with no Wall Street to pick things up again because of a U.S. market holiday. Currency and commodity markets were also subdued after an otherwise strong week for confidence-sensitive stalwarts such oil, copper, sterling and the Australian dollar, which all struggled on Friday.

More than three dozen U.S. states are now seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, including Florida, where they have leapt above 10,000 a day. And while Europe is largely easing restrictions, some places are having to keep them or reimpose them again. "I think infection rates and fears of localised lockdowns have doused some of the enthusiasm," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Jukes.

"We have three elements now; vaccine hopes, decent data in most places - but also the return of infection rates, which can make you nervous." London, Paris and Frankfurt's stock markets were down 1.2%, 0.4% and 0.8% respectively as trading began to wind down, although all were up for the week. The euro and pound were also fractionally lower, though it was barely noticeable thanks to the dollar's second dip of the week.

The euro was at $1.1226 and though it gained against the safe Swiss franc it fell versus the red-hot Norwegian crown, which has been on the rise for months, in tandem with most petrocurrencies. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% but volumes were low due to the U.S. market holiday for Independence Day.

The previous day's U.S. non-farm payrolls had shown a well-above-forecast 4.8 million surge in jobs in June. It came largely thanks to rises in the hard-hit hospitality sectors, though economists did note some caveats. The number of permanent job losses continued to rise, increasing by 588,000 to 2.9 million, while the unemployment rate remains a chunky 7.6 percentage points above its February level. A Deutsche Bank analysis put the U.S. unemployment rate behind all its developed market peers, barring Canada.

WILL THE BEARS BITE BACK? The recovery faces headwinds as the surge of new coronavirus infections prompts U.S. states to delay and in some cases reverse plans to let stores and restaurants reopen and activities resume.

BofA said in a report on Friday that $7.1 billion had been was pulled out of equity funds over the last week, and its closely-followed 'Bull & Bear' indicator was out of "buy" territory for the first time since March 17. Nevertheless, investors seem to have been largely overlooking the various virus spikes for now at least, and taking the view that things are still improving globally.

A market fear gauge, the VIX volatility index, has seen its biggest drop in two months and German government bond yields were set for their biggest weekly rise in a month, though they nudged down on Friday to -0.44%. Riskier Italian yields fell to 1.26% as well though, which is their lowest since late March, at the peak of Europe's coronavirus lockdown.

Oil prices also eased after an otherwise solid week. Brent crude fell 0.65% to $42.86 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 0.66% to $40.38 a barrel. Both were around $25 this time two months ago. Copper prices were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, their longest winning streak in nearly three years, though it too was slightly down on the day at $6,040 a tonne, more than $1,500 up from lows it plumbed in March.

"The one issue that hangs over all the markets is 'Will we see a surge in secondary infections that will trigger a second wave of national rather than regional shutdowns?'," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clears...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020