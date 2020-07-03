Left Menu
Physical filing allowed from Jul 6: SAT

However, the judicial work of the tribunal will remain suspended till July 17, SAT said in a notification. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tribunal has provided a temporary procedure for physical filing and such facility would continue until further notice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:37 IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has come out with a procedure for submission of filings in the physical form from July 6. However, the judicial work of the tribunal will remain suspended till July 17, SAT said in a notification.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tribunal has provided a temporary procedure for physical filing and such facility would continue until further notice. This arrangement of physical filing will be in addition to the facility of electronic filing for urgent hearing of matters through video conference as per the SOP (standard operating procedure) introduced by SAT earlier, the tribunal said. "Physical filing of appeals, reply, rejoinders and applications i.e paper- based filings will be accepted by the tribunal from July 6," SAT said in a circular issued on Thursday. It further said all filings will be done only by prior appointments and the timings of filing would be between 11 am and 2 pm. Appointments are to be booked in advance through e-mail of the registrar office and confirmation of the appointment will be e-mailed or sent on SMS. Besides, the person filing is required to come to the tribunal at the appointed hour. In case the appointment is missed, he will be required to apply for a fresh appointment, SAT said. In addition, every visitor to the tribunal's premises is expected to adhere to all the required and applicable precautions including wearing of a face mask and maintaining social distancing.  Also, all matters duly filed by the appellants or respondents or by the advocates concerned should be duly affirmed and notarised with proper court fee. Only then it would be accepted as per the regular practice of lodging prior to lockdown.  It further said any advocate or party seeking to have the matter listed for urgent hearing will first file the matter by e-mail in a soft copy as per the special procedure and thereafter, physically file the matter in the registry.  Filings made in hard copy may be sprayed with disinfectants and will be kept separately in a box for at least 24 hours. Thereafter, the registry will take up the matter for scrutiny and lodging/filing numbers shall be given as per the regular procedure, as per SAT. Lodging numbers will be communicated through SMS or e-mail and no advocate, party in person or advocate's clerk would be permitted to enter the premises for the purpose of filing any matter without the appointment having been confirmed by the registry. The SAT said it will remain closed till July 17 in view of the lockdown extended in the containment zones in Mumbai to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the tribunal had said it would remain closed till June 30.

In view of the extension of the lockdown in containment zones in Mumbai, the judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till July 17, SAT said in a notification. Besides, the tribunal will function from July 20 between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during July 20-24. Since July 1, the office of the registry has been open between 11:00 am to 3:30 pm, with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work.

The matters fixed for hearing from July 1-3 will now stand adjourned till August 19, 20, 24, respectively. Matters fixed for hearing from July 6-10 now stand adjourned till August 25, 26, 27, 31 and September 1, respectively, the tribunal noted.

Matters fixed for hearing from July 13-17 will stand adjourned till September 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, respectively..

