Left Menu
Development News Edition

KoPT strengthens shipping service to Bangladesh amid Petrapole stalemate

The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), rechristened as the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, on Friday introduced a new shipping service through the inland waterways route between the West Bengal capital and the seaside town of Chittagong in Bangladesh amid frequent disruption of cross-border trade via the Petrapole-Benapole land ports.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:30 IST
KoPT strengthens shipping service to Bangladesh amid Petrapole stalemate

The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), rechristened as the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, on Friday introduced a new shipping service through the inland waterways route between the West Bengal capital and the seaside town of Chittagong in Bangladesh amid frequent disruption of cross-border trade via the Petrapole-Benapole land ports. Export of Indian goods to Bangladesh through the Petrapole border in West Bengal was disrupted on July 1 due to agitation by a section of exporters in the neighbouring country.

They were unhappy over India not allowing import of goods from Bangladesh through Petrapole due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "The 'M V Asiatic Moon' is expected to carry 300 containers of Indian exports to Bangladesh in its maiden voyage. This is the biggest vessel by size to ply between Kolkata and Chittagong till date. It can carry up to 600 containers in a single voyage to Chittagong," Kolkata Port deputy chairman S Balaji Arunkumar said.

Earlier, barges with carrying capacity of 80-100 containers were operational on this route, he said. The deadlock at the Petrapole-Benapole border continued on Friday with Bangladeshi traders and workers agitating for their demand.

"The port and shipping line is also in consultation with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to make sure all exporters are aware of the new service to ease the pressure brought about by the issues faced at the overland routes through Petrapole," KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar said. Another similar cargo service to Chittagong will commence from the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the second week of July, he said.

Meanwhile, the KoPT has commissioned an outer mooring terminal at the Haldia Dock Complex at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore, officials said..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens mourn man who killed himself in busy Beirut district

Dozens of people lay flowers on a main Beirut street where a man killed himself on Friday, with some blaming his death on the countrys economic collapse that has left more and more Lebanese hungry. Reuters could not establish the motive for...

L&T Finance's deal to sell L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) terminated

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said the deal to sell its fully owned subsidiary LT Capital Markets Middle East to Proud Securities and Credits Pvt Ltd has been terminated in absence of regulatory approvals. In November 2019, it had informed ...

MSME ordinance will not affect land rights of indigenous people: Assam industries minister

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said that an ordinance to facilitate MSME units will not affect the land rights of the indigenous people of the state. Amid condemnation of the ordinance, he said the l...

With 94 new cases, Goa's coronavirus tally crosses 1500-mark

Goas coronavirus count has crossed 1500-mark after 94 new cases were reported on Friday. According to the Directorate of Health Services, the total cases in Goa has reached 1,576, while 772 have recovered and four succumbed to the disease.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020