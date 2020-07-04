Magic Bus joins hands with Maha govt, pvt sectors to provide relief

Non-profit organisation Magic Bus on Saturday said it has joined hands with the Maharashtra government to provide relief to vulnerable families across Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown. Magic Bus India Foundation has partnered with both private and government organisations to ensure that the ongoing city-wide food and hygiene relief distribution efforts remain data-led, aligned and focused, it said in a statement.

The initiative will enable concerned Mumbaikars to support food and hygiene relief efforts. Their individual donations will be matched 5X by Milkar's corporate partners Godrej & Boyce, RPG Foundation and ATE Chandra Foundation. “We are very thankful to be a part of this initiative to engage with Mumbaikars and civic society to encourage online donations on - funding platform Ketto to help vulnerable communities across the city.

"The fact that it is supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Chief Minister, enhances our continuous efforts to do our utmost for the underprivileged during the ongoing lockdown,” Magic Bus Global CEO Jayant Rastogi added..