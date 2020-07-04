Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lifestyle Coach Nipun Joshi Collaborates With Dominiche Productions, To Host Show on Vedic and Mystic Sciences Across DTH Channels

On the shows being telecasted on July 3 and July 4, 2020, Nipun is going to be talking to his viewers on topics like astrology, tarot reading, numerology and Hindu Vedic wisdom while also discussing the scientific relevance of Vedic studies. “I am looking forward to my association with Dominiche Productions because we share the same passion — a love for the mystical, spiritual world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:12 IST
Lifestyle Coach Nipun Joshi Collaborates With Dominiche Productions, To Host Show on Vedic and Mystic Sciences Across DTH Channels

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Canada-based Nipun Joshi, founder of njShivoham - a portal specializing in Vedic and mystic sciences including astrology and palmistry - has partnered with Dominiche Productions Pvt. Ltd., a leading production house in India producing and managing SVOD (subscription-based video on demand) astrology content across DTH & OTT platforms. On the shows being telecasted on July 3 and July 4, 2020, Nipun is going to be talking to his viewers on topics like astrology, tarot reading, numerology and Hindu Vedic wisdom while also discussing the scientific relevance of Vedic studies.

“I am looking forward to my association with Dominiche Productions because we share the same passion — a love for the mystical, spiritual world. A lot of people are curious about this world but are not well informed about the science behind it. Through these shows, I hope to enrich the viewers about rich Hindu Vedic wisdom that forms the base of astrology, palmistry or any other such mystic sciences. Viewers can know more about the pristine teachings of our sages and their scientific relevance in current times,” said Nipun Joshi, life coach and Founder, njShivoham. Nipun was drawn to the spiritual, mystical world first as a volunteer at the Art of Living Foundation eight years ago. Since then, he has become a known name in the field. Formerly a technology and business management graduate having worked on the corporate world for a few years, Nipun has become a full-time YouTuber making tutorial videos on astrology, tarot and palmistry since 2016. He currently has 326k subscribers on his YouTube Channel and also provides personalized psychic readings across the world through his website.

The details of the shows are as follows: The shows that are being telecasted on July 3rd and 4th, 2020 as per the below slots: • July 3rd – 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, 6.30 PM, 8 PM, 9.30 PM, and 11 PM • July 4th – 12.30 AM, 2 AM, 3.30 AM, 5 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, 6.30 PM, 8 PM, 9.30 PM, and 11 PM • Channel Name – Jyotish Duniya | Channel Number – 129 (Dish TV) and 204 (Videocon D2H) • Channel Name – Astrovaani. | Channel Number – 673 (Airtel Digital TV) Social Media Handle for Nipun Facebook | YouTube (Hindi Channel) | YouTube (English Channel) | Instagram | Linkedin PWR PWR.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...

Virus spike in Spain reveal plight of seasonal farm workers

In the 20 years since he left his native Senegal, Biram Fall has never slept in the streets. This week, when he ran out of savings after failing to find work in northern Spains peach orchards, he still refused to do so. As part of an army o...

Rains continue in Mumbai, North Konkan

Mumbais suburbs and neighbouring Thane received more than 100 mm rainfall since Saturday morning, the IMD said and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan over the nex...

'Beautiful' to have a pint, 'brilliant' to get a haircut - England reopens after lockdown

People relished their first pub drinks in more than three months, went to restaurants and finally got haircuts on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life after the coronavirus lockdown. Some pubs sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020