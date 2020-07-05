Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movement of goods resumes at West Bengal-Bangladesh border: FIEO

Imports and exports of goods through trucks have resumed at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border after traders took the matter with the Centre and state authorities, FIEO said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:53 IST
Movement of goods resumes at West Bengal-Bangladesh border: FIEO

Imports and exports of goods through trucks have resumed at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border after traders took the matter with the Centre and state authorities, FIEO said on Sunday. The issue was flagged by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) last week in a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We are getting reports that movement of trucks have started at the land borders. Both the sides are permitting the movement of trucks," FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said. Trade was halted at India-Bangladesh land border ports at Petrapole and Ghojadanga (India) as well as Benapole and Bhomra (Bangladesh) ports as the West Bengal government was demanding that truck drivers coming from Bangladesh have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, before entering the state with goods.

"West Bengal has permitted imports via Petrapole. The border trade matter had been resolved," FIEO regional chairman Sushil Patwari said. The federation also took the matter with the state government and held a meeting on Saturday over the matter, Sahai said.

Sahai said that last week trade was hindered at the land borders since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic despite the central government earmarked port and port-related activities and movement of goods to and from ports through container freight stations/inland container depot under essential category with adequate health safety protocols in place. The bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh rose to USD 10.25 billion in 2018-19 from USD 9.3 billion in the previous fiscal.

About 60 per cent of exports and imports between the two countries take place through the land routes. India's major export commodities to Bangladesh include raw cotton, cotton yarns, fabrics, iron and steel, petroleum products, auto and vehicle components, and spices.

The major items imported by India include ready made garments, vegetable oils, raw jute, jute yarns, and inorganic chemicals. PTI RR BSM BAL BAL.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UP's COVID-19 active tally crosses 8,000-mark with 1,155 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities. Active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,161.Uttar Pradesh reported 1,155 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 8,161,...

Housing society in Delhi converts community hall into COVID-19 isolation centre

Residents of a housing society in Rohini have converted a community hall into an isolation centre with five beds and all the necessary medical equipmentThe COVID-19 isolation centre set up at Manav apartments was inaugurated by North-West D...

Mumbai top cop meets CM hours after transfer of DCPs revoked

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, hours after the state government revoked the home departments order for transfer of 10 DCPs in the city. The meeting took place at M...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally jumps to 6,283 with 175 new cases

A total of 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 6,283, as per information provided by the state health department. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020