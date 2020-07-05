Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage - spokesman

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:53 IST
Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage - spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.

Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the fire could slow down Tehran's development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term, and that Iran would replace the damaged building with a bigger one that had more advanced equipment.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.West, who said in a July...

Motor racing-Norris goes from shocked to speechless with first podium

Lando Norris went from shocked to speechless to over the moon at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated a third place for McLaren and his first Formula One podium.The youngest driver in the race, at 20 years old, ...

Miscreants robbing ATM open fire at cops in UP's Sambhal; constable injured

A constable was injured in a gunfight that broke out between police and miscreants attempting to rob an ATM in the Nakhasa area here on Sunday, officials said. Information was about some miscreants planning to loot an ATM under the Nakhasa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020