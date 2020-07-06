Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and CureVac enter into €75m loan agreement for vaccine development

In addition, the loan will support the Company’s efforts to expand its existing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified production capabilities and accelerate the completion of its fourth production site in Tübingen, Germany.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:00 IST
EIB and CureVac enter into €75m loan agreement for vaccine development
“It does not need a pandemic to prove that new vaccines can be breakthroughs for public health,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President in charge of innovation and health. Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CureVac, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on optimised mRNA, entered into a €75 million loan agreement to support the Company's ongoing development of vaccines against infectious diseases, including its vaccine candidate CVnCoV aimed at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections.

In addition, the loan will support the Company's efforts to expand its existing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified production capabilities and accelerate the completion of its fourth production site in Tübingen, Germany. The EIB financing will be provided in three €25 million tranches upon completion of pre-defined milestones.

"It does not need a pandemic to prove that new vaccines can be breakthroughs for public health," said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President in charge of innovation and health. "But in times like ours, it becomes clear just how important they are to keep societies running globally. In fact, the only way to end the dramatic situation the world is facing since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic would be a safe and effective vaccine. Thanks to our cooperation with the European Commission, we can finance more and more innovative biotech and medtech companies, such as CureVac, in their research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics solutions. This is an added value of Europe, and the EIB does everything it can to maximise this value for the sake of people."

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: "The coronavirus will be with us, as long as we do not have a vaccine against it. This is why our work on this front, together with international actors, is so crucial. Recently we have presented our vaccines strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and deployment of vaccines against the novel coronavirus. And since the beginning of the pandemic, we increased the funding for the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility by €400 million to allow the EIB to process a higher volume of projects addressing this disease. With our support to CureVac, we accelerate our efforts to find safe and effective solutions for everyone in Europe and globally."

Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac, added: "We are very pleased with the EIB financing. It allows us to further invest in our mRNA technology platform to fight life-threatening diseases. We are working intensively to develop a safe and effective low dose mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and started a Phase 1 clinical trial of CVnCoV in June. We are looking forward to expediting the completion of our industrial-scale production site to provide a critically needed supply of innovative mRNA-based vaccines."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...

Iran's hardline lawmakers move to summon Rouhani - Tasnim

Irans hardline lawmakers plan to summon the president for questioning, a move that could ultimately lead to impeachment, media reported on Monday, amid growing discontent over the governments economic policies. Iranians daily struggle to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020