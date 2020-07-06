Left Menu
Honda Siel Power Products Limited Announces Corporate Name Change to Honda India Power Products Limited

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:40 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Honda Siel Power Products Limited (HSPP), leading manufacturer of power products in India, today announced the change in its name to Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP). Subsequent to the cessation of the joint venture agreement with its longtime partner, Usha International Limited, HSPP applied for the corporate name change which was recently certified by the Registrar of Companies - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The name change will be with immediate effect. Takahiro Ueda, CMD and President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, “We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better.” ​About Honda India Power Products Limited Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), was established in September 1985 with a commitment to provide high quality power products to the Indian customers.

Ever since, it has been the undisputed leader in the power products industry, manufacturing and marketing a range of Portable Generators, Water Pumps, Tillers and General Purpose Engine at its state-of-art manufacturing facility at Greater Noida. It is also engaged in the marketing of Lawn Mower, Brush Cutter and Long-tailed outboard engines. PWR PWR

