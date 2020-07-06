Goldstein, Roth & Co. Appoints Lazard India's Director Ashish Ambwani as Managing Director of Investment Banking

NEW DELHI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldstein, Roth & Company, the Investment Banking & Private Equity arm of E. Pabaney & Co. which was formed in 1856, has appointed Ashish Ambwani as Managing Director of investment banking. In this position Mr. Ambwani will be responsible for transaction origination as well as execution. Prior to this Mr. Ambwani was Director at Lazard India for over twelve years. He has also been a consultant at KPMG in a previous stint. Mr. Ambwani has a postgraduate degree in finance from IIM, Lucknow and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology. Sharik Currimbhoy, Chairman and Managing Director of Goldstein, Roth &. Co. said, "We welcome Mr. Ambwani to shore up our investment banking practice. We expect that he will be able to add substantially in making Goldstein, Roth & Co. into the largest boutique investment bank in the country."Ambwani adds, "I'm really excited about joining Goldstein, Roth & Co. in a leadership role to drive the buildout of the firm. I look forward to using the platform to advise our clients in supporting their financing, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions and private equity needs."About Goldstein, Roth & Co.: Goldstein, Roth & Co. is an investment bank focused on deploying international capital in India. Through its acquisition of Element Capital India Pvt. Ltd, the company provides equity and debt funding from international sources of capital to Indian companies. PWRPWR