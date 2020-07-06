Set up washeries at coal mines to provide affordable fuel: JSPL

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday requested the government to install washeries at all coal mines to make washed coal available at affordable price to the industry. Washing coal increases the efficiency and quality of the dry fuel.

"All the coal mines in the country should be coupled with the coal washeries. So, if the coal washeries can be installed at all of the mines then we can get washed coal at an affordable price," JSPL mangaing director V R Sharma said in a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce. Speaking at the webinar, M. Nagaraju, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal, said that interested players are free to set up coal washeries in the country.

"The government has done away with mandatory washing of coal by the washeries for transportation beyond 300 km. But if the coal washery is required by a specific industry..players are welcome to set up. CIL is also setting up a large number of washeries," he said. On the importance of coal washeries, the ministry of steel had earlier said it wants Coal India to put in place more coal washeries in order to reduce import of coking coal.

The move would significantly reduce India's dependence on imports for coking coal. India imports about 80 per cent of coking coal of its total annual requirement..