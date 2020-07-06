Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Risk-on move dents dollar; yuan set for best day since Dec

The yuan on Monday was on track for its best day against the dollar since December as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound and as glimmers of good news in U.S. data drove down demand for the safe-haven dollar. An index of blue-chip Chinese shares soared to its highest in five years as traders bet on a revival in China, pushing the offshore yuan up 0.75% to its highest level since March 18 and on track for its best daily performance since Dec. 12.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:05 IST
FOREX-Risk-on move dents dollar; yuan set for best day since Dec

The yuan on Monday was on track for its best day against the dollar since December as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound and as glimmers of good news in U.S. data drove down demand for the safe-haven dollar.

An index of blue-chip Chinese shares soared to its highest in five years as traders bet on a revival in China, pushing the offshore yuan up 0.75% to its highest level since March 18 and on track for its best daily performance since Dec. 12. It was last at 7.015 yuan per dollar. "The rally in mainland China equities has been the big catalyst," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group.

"The only caveat is that China's economy not driven purely by free-market forces. But if regulators in China are engineering a stronger equity market, it can still feed through to the rest of the world." A broad-based risk-on move also weakened the U.S. dollar. Against a basket of six rival currencies, it was last down 0.42% at 96.76, having earlier hit its lowest since June 24.

Monday's move followed a significant technical event on Friday called a death cross - in which the dollar index's 50-day moving average crossed below its 200-day moving average - indicating the potential for a sell-off. "It signals that you're seeing positive sentiment taking hold... on the back of a more positive view of the global economy," said Charles Tomes, portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management.

Contributing to the morning's risk-on move was a report that U.S. services industry activity rebounded sharply in June, almost returning to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. A resurgence in coronavirus cases, however, has forced some restaurants and bars to close again, threatening the emerging recovery. The euro rose to a two-week high of $1.1345, supported by the positive sentiment about a revival in Chinese economic activity as well as strong data. German industrial goods production rose by 10.4% in May, rebounding from their biggest drop since records began in 1991 and the bloc's retail sales figures rose above pre-coronavirus levels in some countries.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russian watchdog seeks $2 bln in damages from Nornickel over Arctic fuel spill

Russias environmental watchdog has asked a power subsidiary of Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel to pay almost 148 billion roubles 2 billion in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia.Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement on Monday tha...

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, including top investigator, Saudis over rights

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians, including its top investigator, and 20 Saudis on Monday, as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of blood money in this country.After...

Chinese troops withdraw from some areas in eastern Ladakh; NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on 'expeditious' disengagement along LAC

In the first signs of tensions easing, the Chinese military on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ong...

U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjeeon his birth anniversary and described him as a leader who sacrificed his life for the countrys unity and integrityDr Mukherjee accorded top priority to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020