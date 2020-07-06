Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 pc rise in cyber incidents in last couple of months, says senior official

There has been a 200 per cent rise in cyber incidents in India in the last couple of months but there is no evidence that the cases increased due to the tensions between India and China, Chief Information Security Officer in the Prime Minister's Office Gulshan Rai said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:41 IST
200 pc rise in cyber incidents in last couple of months, says senior official

There has been a 200 per cent rise in cyber incidents in India in the last couple of months but there is no evidence that the cases increased due to the tensions between India and China, Chief Information Security Officer in the Prime Minister's Office Gulshan Rai said on Monday. "There have been larger cases of phishing, service issues and ransomware which have gone up. These cases have gone up not merely because of heightened tensions, these cases have gone up from January and February-end because of the culture of working from home," he said.

During an interactive session organised by payments company EPS here, Rai also said that offices typically have necessary security measures taken in, and urged people to be more careful about what they download and stick to verified applications itself. "It is certainly true that during the last couple of months, the cyber incidents (like) hacking systems have gone up significantly. Somebody may say more than 200 per cent (increase), that's the figure which is available," he said.

"... there is no evidence as of now that the attacks have gone up due to the tensions between the two countries (India and China)," he added. He was responding to a query by a reporter that after the violent faceoff between India and China, there were a lot of reports that cyber attacks would increase on India's infrastructure and banking services.

Rai said there are dedicated agencies which are monitoring the situation and preventing the attacks. Ties between India and China have hit a new low following the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, which left 20 Indian army personnel dead. India has also banned 59 Chinese apps citing security concerns.

To a question on reliance on Chinese products, he said China is a world leader in manufacturing and everyone buys from the country knowing that they are vulnerable. This is where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance is crucial, Rai said, adding that other countries, including America and European nations, are also looking at ways of reducing dependence on China.

"I think in a couple of years, there will be a lot of shifting towards an Aatma Nirbhar programme. America, Europe as well, everyone is charged up. We need to take steps to check on the misuse or the misfunctioning of the Chinese systems and there are ways and means to do that," he said. In order to reduce incidents of fraud in banking, Rai suggested a method where the receiver of funds from online transfers is not able to withdraw the money for an hour.

He said there is a need to overhaul cyber security architecture at banks because of the rapid changes in technologies, even though a significant amount of ground has been covered in the past. In cases of critical infrastructure like refineries and power plants, Rai said it is a blessing in disguise that much of such facilities in India are not connected to the wider internet but eventually efficiency needs will force them to get connected and there will be a need for better security at such facilities.

The incident at the atomic power station at Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam in 2019 was blown out of proportion by the media, he said, adding that systems connected to the internet and the plant operations were totally segregated there. "The attack happened on the MIS system in the office, where the hackers have been able to reach and get the files and post it on the dark net. Our control system was safe and they are not connected on the internet,” he said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020