Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana extends relief to COVID-19-hit realty industry

The statement said the State Government is keen to provide concessions to the new establishment or new undertaking or class of new establishments for next 1,000 days to help them get their business on track by relaxing certain provisions of the labour laws for the purpose of increasing investment and providing employment opportunities to the workers in today's competitive era.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:30 IST
Haryana extends relief to COVID-19-hit realty industry

The Haryana government on Monday decided to grant moratorium to the realty industry on compliances and interest payments for seven months to September 30 for all existing projects.          Moratorium period shall imply that such intervening period from March 1, to September 30, will be considered as “zero period”, an official statement said after the state cabinet meeting. The permission or payment cases for which moratorium will be allowed include Letter of  Intent for CLU (Change of Land Use) as well as licence cases, licence and CLU validity, license renewal and CLU extension, payment of fee and charges, bank guarantee and deed of declaration as per Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983.        In another decision, the state cabinet also gave approval to bring Ordinances to amend the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and the Factories Act, 1948 to empower the Haryana government to grant exemption from certain provisions of the Acts for a period of 1000 days to a new establishment or undertaking or any class of new establishments.

"The draft of the Industrial Disputes (Haryana Amendment) Ordinance 2020 that will be brought before the Council of Minister in its the next meeting shall help industry to adapt and rise to new economic realities swiftly. This Ordinance will also help in increasing investment and providing employment opportunities to the workforce," said an official statement after the cabinet meeting.      The statement said the State Government is keen to provide concessions to the new establishment or new undertaking or class of new establishments for next 1,000 days to help them get their business on track by relaxing certain provisions of the labour laws for the purpose of increasing investment and providing employment opportunities to the workers in today's competitive era.        The Cabinet, while touching upon the Ordinance to be brought to amend the Factories Act, said the State Government has decided to provide concessions to the new factories for 1,000 days to help them get their business on track by relaxing certain provisions of the labour laws for the purpose of increasing investment and providing employment opportunities to the workers in today's competitive era.       The Haryana Cabinet also gave approval for one-time settlement scheme to enable recovery of long pending dues on account of External Development Charges (EDC) called “Samadhan se Vikas”. It is modeled on the Central scheme of “Vivad se Vishwas-2020”.   The scheme shall be applicable in respect of full amount outstanding on account of the EDC as well as interest and penal interest. This was announced in the State Budget 2020-21 by the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on February 28.      In case a colonizer deposits 100 percent of the outstanding principal amount against EDC as well as 25 percent of the accumulated interest and penal interest, within a period of six months from the date of notification of this scheme, the balance 75 percent of the accumulated interest and penal interest shall be waived.      In case a colonizer deposits at least 50 percent of the outstanding principal amount against EDC as well as 50 percent of the accumulated interest and penal interest, within a period of six months from the date of notification of this scheme, the balance 50 percent of the accumulated interest and penal interest shall be waived.       The remaining 50 percent of outstanding principal amount shall be recoverable in four six-monthly instalments along with interest at the rate of 8 percent per annum on the delayed period and an additional 2 percent interest per annum on the default period. The first six months period for deposit of first installment shall start from the date of deposit of 50 percent principal plus 50 percent interest and penal interest component.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing

Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday. The officer is now in custody, according to the report....

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organisation and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a lette...

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, India at forefront: FS Shringla

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, adapting to the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India has been at the forefront of it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning challenge into opportunity to start global conversations...

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020