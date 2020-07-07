Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLR starts deliveries of BS-VI petrol derivatives of Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it has started deliveries of BS-VI compliant petrol derivatives of new Range Rover Evoque and new Discovery Sport in India. Commenting on the new introductions, JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:40 IST
JLR starts deliveries of BS-VI petrol derivatives of Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport
File photo

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it has started deliveries of BS-VI compliant petrol derivatives of new Range Rover Evoque and new Discovery Sport in India. The price of the new Range Rover Evoque starts at Rs 57.99 Lakh, while that of Discovery Sport begins at Rs 59.99 lakh.

The two SUVS are powered by Ingenium 2.0 (litre) turbocharged petrol powertrain, producing power of 184 kW, which is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. These are available in feature-rich 'S' and sportier 'R-Dynamic SE' variants, JLR India said in a statement. Commenting on the new introductions, JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction... Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice." The new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport come equipped with features such as cabin air ionisation which works with climate control system by electrically charging air particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles; 'clearSight rear-view mirror' that enhances rear view through a camera feed when the actual visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items.

Besides, these SUVs have 'Terrain Response 2' feature for enhanced off-road capability, which automatically detects surface and adjusts torque delivery to best suit the conditions, enabling wading through rivers, climbing mountains and reaching unexplored places with ease, the company said..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...

Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in Bullet Train, the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director. Leitch has directed action-thriller films including Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw.Accordi...

Shares of Bajaj Finance jump 3.9 pc after June quarter performance

The shares of Bajaj Finance jumped by 3.9 per cent in the afternoon on Tuesday, a day after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1 FY21 and to further strengthen its balance sheet. In a brief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020