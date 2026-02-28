Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMD
- heatwave
- India
- March
- May
- temperature
- forecast
- health
- agriculture
- precautions
ALSO READ
No cold wave in India during February, day temperature recorded above normal: IMD.
Most parts of India to see above normal temperature from March to May: IMD.
India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures
Mayor Ritu Tawde Rebuts Speculation, Emphasizes Dedication to Public Service
Cocoa Crop Forecast: A Bumper Harvest Predicted for 2025-2026