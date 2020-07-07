Left Menu
Development News Edition

TagHive raises funding from Complement Capital’s Joon Hyon

While the company did not disclose the amount of funding raised in the pre-series A round, sources said the amount ranged between Rs 3-5 crore. "Our efforts to develop the product in South Korea have paid rich dividends to us as we now cater to over 400 schools there,” Pankaj Agarwal, founder and CEO of TagHive, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST
TagHive raises funding from Complement Capital’s Joon Hyon

Samsung Ventures-backed TagHive on Tuesday said it has raised funding from Complement Capital Managing Partner Joon Hyon, which values the edu-tech startup at USD 10 million (around Rs 74.9 crore). While the company did not disclose the amount of funding raised in the pre-series A round, sources said the amount ranged between Rs 3-5 crore.

"Our efforts to develop the product in South Korea have paid rich dividends to us as we now cater to over 400 schools there,” Pankaj Agarwal, founder and CEO of TagHive, said. Class Saathi, as a platform, has already been proven to be effective in India in collaboration with the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the startup will deploy the funds to strengthen its presence in these two states.

The funds will also be used to rapidly grow the presence of Class Saathi to other states, the company said. Agarwal stated that in India, the company has already onboarded close to 50 schools in less than a year and is looking at expanding its operations across 10,000 schools by 2022. "We need to take cognizance of the fact that e-learning has tremendous business potential in India, as has been witnessed in this lockdown. “Class Saathi is intuitively designed to create an interactive and immersive learning experience for the students making them confident about their subjects which might not be possible with classroom learning alone,” he said. Founded in 2017 in South Korea by IIT Kanpur graduate Pankaj Agarwal, TagHive offers an affordable edtech platform (device and software) for schools. Its Class Saathi solution offers a combination of a classroom response system for schools and an at-home learning solution to create an engaging online learning experience.

TagHive entered the Indian market in 2019..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Burundian refugees in Tanzania face new pressure to go home

Burundian refugees in Tanzania say they fear being forced to return to their country now that a new president has taken power and invited them home. Hundreds of thousands of Burundians fled during the bloody political turmoil that followed ...

PRASA appoints Willie Mathebula acting GCPO

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA PRASA has appointed Willie Mathebula the acting Group Chief Procurement Officer GCPO with immediate effect.Mathebula had been seconded from National Treasury, where he had previously been acting Chief Procure...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...

Australia warns of 'arbitrary detention' risk in China

Australia on Tuesday warned its citizens that they may be at risk of arbitrary detention if they visit China. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020