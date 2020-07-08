Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Ports to raise $1.25 billion through dollar bonds

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has approved the issuance of US dollar-denominated foreign currency bonds to raise nearly 1.25 billion dollars (about Rs 9,357 crore).

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:23 IST
Adani Ports to raise $1.25 billion through dollar bonds
The proceeds will be used to part fund the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port.. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has approved the issuance of US dollar-denominated foreign currency bonds to raise nearly 1.25 billion dollars (about Rs 9,357 crore). They will be issued in one or more tranches overseas and listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas, the company said in a statement.

"The proceeds of bonds will be used to repay its existing indebtedness and the indebtedness of its subsidiaries and other permissible end uses," it said. APSEZ Ltd said the bonds will be issued on a private placement basis or otherwise to eligible persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions and any other categories of eligible investors permitted to invest under applicable laws.

Reports say the proceeds will be used to part-fund the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd (KPCL). On January 3, APSEZ had signed an agreement to buy a 75 per cent stake in Krishnapatnam Port for an enterprise value of Rs 13,572 crore comprising equity component of Rs 7,360 crore and debt of Rs 6,212 crore.

KPCL runs a private deep-water port at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. It is the largest port in Andhra Pradesh and the second-largest private port in India after Mundra by volumes handled. The deal is APSEZ's biggest acquisition yet in India's port sector in terms of value and size and helps it build scale in an industry that is dominated by the 12 government-owned ports. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the companys south India chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were made under a ...

Authorities turn blind eyes as locals face daily hardship to cross Ajay River in Bengal

The daily commuters between Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum in West Bengal had to face a lot of hardships everyday while crossing Ajay river, after a temporary bridge built over it got washed away. Even as locals have complaint many times ove...

Olympics-Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing

Australias double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday, plunging the countrys winter sports community into mourning. Pullin, Australias flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics...

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage as coronavirus fears weigh on markets

The dollar held onto gains on Wednesday as a resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States and the return of lockdowns in some countries boosted safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.Risk sentiment was also undermined after Federal R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020