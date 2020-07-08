Left Menu
IMTMA Supports Indian Machine Tools for MSME Tool Rooms

In this context, IMTMA is working closely with the Ministry of MSME and other government departments requesting a reconsideration of the offers submitted by Indian manufacturers, who are members of IMTMA.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:42 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Recently, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) with a view to modernize Tools Rooms and Training Centers had floated a tender with the assistance of the World Bank to acquire CNC Machines, Measuring Instruments and Accessories. Indian machine tool manufacturers had bid for this tender. However, none of the Indian machines offered were selected due to some minor deviations from the tender specifications, while international vendors were selected. In this context, IMTMA is working closely with the Ministry of MSME and other government departments requesting a reconsideration of the offers submitted by Indian manufacturers, who are members of IMTMA. We are hoping that our request will be considered.

About IMTMA IMTMA was formed in 1946 the year before India got its independence when around 20 machine tool manufacturers joined hands to form an Association. Over a period of over seven decades it has grown in size to have more than 450 members representing around 90% of the organized machine tool and allied equipment manufacturers as on date. Today, IMTMA is the apex body and single point of contact for the entire machine tool industry of India and plays a critical role in the development of the metalworking industry.

A not-for-profit association, IMTMA’s initiatives range from government advocacy to industry and export promotion, trade fairs and events, training and seminars, technology missions, publication of various industry and technical writings, structuring of regional councils, and development of clusters. PWR PWR.

