ABB launches Made in India anti-bacterial switches, sockets

Swiss engineering firm ABB on Wednesday said it has launched Made in India switches and sockets with anti-bacterial properties to keep surroundings safe amid COVID-19 pandemic. The company claims that the product range has been developed with anti-bacterial properties, keeping light switches and sockets free from bacteria.

Made for residential and commercial use, the complete range of anti-bacterial products is manufactured adhering to the guidelines of ISO 22196 and kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria, the company said in a regulatory filing. With institutions such as hospitals and laboratories needing highly sanitized surfaces and the desire to make homes as safe as possible, ABB Tvisha is a much-needed product minimizing the risk of bacterial exposure across its users, it added.

Manufactured in India, this progressive range of switches and sockets offers features including a switch mechanism with silver contact tips to reduce spark and an internal arc shield, providing added safety, the company said. Moreover, this product range features switches with double shrouds, sockets with separate shutters, a universal regulator with 360-degree rotation, USB charging and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) ports to provide additional functionalities.

"We believe that the ABB Tvisha range will be one of the defining solutions that will shape how we live in the future as we increasingly rely on buildings and homes to ensure a modern, healthy lifestyle," said C P Vyas, President – Electrification business, ABB India. Anti-bacterial additive compounds have been incorporated in ABB Tvisha based on silver ions which inhibits the growth of bacteria on frequently touched switches and cover frames, the company said.

These additives impart bacteria controlling properties on plastic surfaces, are non-migratory and non-toxic in nature and are food grade as well as ecologically safe, it added.