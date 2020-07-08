Sachin Awasthi adds another feather to his cap Honored as the Top Publicist in Global Humanitarian Award 2020 in London
He has also been commended by Honourable Prime Minister on his initiative Clean-Ganga Awareness Yatra from Haridwar to Varanasi President of National Media club, Sachin Awasthi bagged Top Publicist honor under Global Humanitarian Award 2020. He is one of the 100 awardees nominated from 35 different countries and 9 continents. The award was delivered in London via webinar in the presence of Former President of the Republic of Kosovo, Fatima Sejdio; Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. Madhav Kumar and the President of National Assembly of Andalusia, Spain, Pendro I. Altamirano. While speaking about the initiative, Abdul Basit Syed, Founder of the World Humanitarian Drive (WHD), said, “the awards were announced under the initiative ‘Honoring the Honorable’ by the Global Humanitarian Award 2020 to honor women and men, who are selflessly working to improve society and the world, making it a better place to live in.” Mr. Awasthi, while sharing about his inclination towards humanitarian causes, said, “before any social service one should be a good person. Whenever you see a chance to help someone, do your best to mitigate the suffering.” As per the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Sachin for organizing a 5-day-long Clean-Ganga Awareness Yatra, “Vande Gange Swachhata Jan Jagran Yatra, Haridwar to Varanasi. Working tirelessly to make people aware of Prime Ministers, ‘Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan’, his organization National Media Club inaugurated the Swachh Bharat - Sundar Bharat Mission in the year 2014, released the country's first toll-free number for cleanliness in the presence of former Union Minister and present Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, Former Union Ministers of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ramkripal Yadav, Mohanbhai Kundaria, the present Central Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, present Union Minister of State, Arjun Ram Meghwal and several MPs and journalists. To honor people working for cleanliness in Lucknow, Sachin organized an event in the year 2017. The occasion was graced by the presence of Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. As much as his devotion to god, Sachin has a holistic approach to keeping religious places clean. To do so, he took the help of children from schools and colleges and carried out a cleanliness drive on the 21 kilometer Govardhan Parikrama Marg in Mathura and administered the oath of cleanliness to thousands of people in the presence of Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. He also hosted a cleanliness drive at Banke Bihari Mandir along with Raju Srivastava, a Prime Minister's Swachhata Navratnas. The drive was praised via twitter by honorable Prime Minister. To aware children about the best practices of cleanliness and sanitation, a drawing competition was organized in schools and colleges from which 12 best pictures were selected to be a part of the sanitation calendar. The calendar was launched by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh in Raj Bhavan. Sachin also saved the life of a policeman while passing through a national highway. He said I am glad to save his life with the mercy of God. The sad part is no passerby on the highway stopped and helped”. He is also dedicated to uplift regional journalists through his organization, National Media Club, for which he has organized several events in the past. And when Gonda was said to be the dirtiest district in India, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin uplifted youth to achieve the target and helped a young man to become the ambassador of the National Media Club. The man cycled from Jammu to Kanyakumari, for 5300 Kilometer to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness. For which he and the National Media Club name registered in the Limca Book of Records. Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist, deployed in Agra faced a tragic death due to the coronavirus outbreak. National Media Club organized a webinar to pay tribute to the departed soul. Sachin Awasthi reached out and financially assisted the family with 1 lakh rupees and also requested the government to help through Assembly Speaker Mr. Dixit. In the time of a global pandemic, Sachin Awasthi looks forward to helping everyone in need under Sri Ram Seva Mission. PWRPWR
