Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU assessing divergence in London's financial market access

"We need to have a forward-looking approach and have a good understanding of the intentions the UK has in terms of future financial regulation," Andrea Beltramello told an online event organised by the Futures Industry Association, an industry body. The London Stock Exchange's London Clearing House clears more than 90% of euro-denominated interest rate swaps and said it needs certainty on EU access by September to avoid a "cliff-edge" that forces customers to move positions out of Britain by December, potentially undermining market stability.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:50 IST
EU assessing divergence in London's financial market access
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's future access to the European Union financial market must take into account how far it will diverge from the bloc's rules, a European Commission official said on Wednesday. After leaving the EU in January, Britain retains full access to the bloc until the end of 2020 under a transition deal with its former partners, with both blaming each other for missing an end of June deadline for assessments on access from 2021.

Future access will depend on Brussels deciding that Britain's financial rules are and likely to remain equivalent to or sufficiently aligned with those in the bloc. "We need to have a forward-looking approach and have a good understanding of the intentions the UK has in terms of future financial regulation," Andrea Beltramello told an online event organised by the Futures Industry Association, an industry body.

The London Stock Exchange's London Clearing House clears more than 90% of euro-denominated interest rate swaps and said it needs certainty on EU access by September to avoid a "cliff-edge" that forces customers to move positions out of Britain by December, potentially undermining market stability. Beltramello said Brussels would not wait until the last minute to make its intentions known, but that markets should prepare for all possible outcomes.

"We are very mindful of the situation and we will take the steps that are necessary to deal with financial stability risks," Beltramello said. Julien Jardelot, the LSE's head of Europe government relations and regulator strategy, said he hopes the EU can give some form of legal clarity shortly.

"We are confident that both EU and UK regulators... understand the need to ensure a smooth transition," Jardelot said. The European Central Bank wants euro clearing moved from London to the euro zone, but Jardelot said there was "no discernible" movement to Eurex in Frankfurt because clients don't want market fragmentation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank improves for all advances

Private lender Bandhan Bank has reported improved collection efficiency in the first quarter of this fiscal for both micro-banking and non-micro banking advances. According to provisional figures of the bank during the first quarter ending ...

UK raises threshold on property purchase tax to boost housing market after COVID

Britain will raise the threshold of a tax on property purchases from 125,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds to boost activity in the housing market after the coronavirus lockdown, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. This will be a tem...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit

British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. Below are highlights of Sunaks speech to parliament.JOB RETENTION BONUSWere int...

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agriculture infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, a new pan-India central government scheme, to provide a medium to long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020