Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biogen submits U.S. marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug

Submitting an application is obviously just step 1, and for the stock, the next event that will be telling will be FDA's acceptance, Stifel analysts wrote in a note. Biogen said it has requested for the FDA's "priority review", which means a faster review process for drugs.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:19 IST
Biogen submits U.S. marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug

Biogen Inc on Wednesday announced the widely awaited submission of a U.S. marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's therapy, aducanumab, sending its shares up more than 8% before the bell.

If approved, aducanumab could become the first treatment to hit the U.S. market to reverse the mental decline caused by the memory-robbing disease, which affects nearly 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older. Wall Street analysts have been betting on aducanumab's success to rewrite Biogen's growth prospects as it faces concerns over patents of its top-selling drug Tecfidera and competition for Spinraza.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration now has 60 days to decide whether to accept the application for review, Biogen and partner Eisai Co Ltd said in a joint statement. Submitting an application is obviously just step 1, and for the stock, the next event that will be telling will be FDA's acceptance, Stifel analysts wrote in a note.

Biogen said it has requested for the FDA's "priority review", which means a faster review process for drugs. Biogen and Eisai decided in March 2019 to end two late-stage trials of aducanumab based on a so-called "futility analysis" of data, which revealed the trials had little hope of success.

The companies reversed course in October, reviving plans to seek U.S. approval for the drug, saying detailed analysis of discontinued trials showed aducanumab's effectiveness when administered in high quantities to patients over an extended period. Biogen said it was in dialogue with regulatory authorities in other markets, including Europe and Japan, and was working towards submitting applications in these markets.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off funding to schools that do not open in the fall and criticized a federal health agencys guidelines for reopening schools as very tough expensive.The Republican president, who i...

Cricket-Sri Lanka resume domestic cricket minus spectators next week

Domestic cricket in Sri Lanka will resume on Tuesday without spectators, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. Lockdown and curfews have ceased in Sri Lanka, where the total number of infections was reported to be 2,084 on Wednesday...

Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 PTI A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am,...

EXPERT VIEWS-How can Britain stop fashion brands like Boohoo exploiting workers?

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, July 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Reports of labour exploitation at British garment factories that supply to online fast fashion retailer Boohoo have sparked debate about the role of brands and the government in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020