Big Brands, Big Deals at Brand Factory

It's raining offers at the Brand Factory 'Big Brands - Big Deals' shopping festival. Just what you've been waiting for, to make a splash this monsoon season!

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:27 IST
Brand Factory. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's raining offers at the Brand Factory 'Big Brands - Big Deals' shopping festival. Just what you've been waiting for, to make a splash this monsoon season! A 10-day mega sale, get ready for a fashion makeover with the Big Flat 60% Off on some of the Biggest Brands including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Pepe Jeans, Spykar, Wrangler, Lee, Flying Machine, Park Avenue, W, Allen Solly, Wrogn, Levis and more. But that's not all! Grab Flat 50% Off on Sports Footwear brands like Adidas, Reebok, Skechers, Fila, Lotto, DFY, Champion, Converse, Spunk and more. You bet, it doesn't get better than this!

Shop anything from trendy t-shirts, shirts, chinos and jeans to stylish tops, skirts and more at Flat 60% Off! Also, pump up your sports quotient and get into fitness mode with a wide collection of sports shoes, joggers, tracks, shorts, t-shirts and more from your favorite sports brands, at an irresistible offer of Flat 50% Off! Offer valid only till 19th July 2020, so hurry. Enjoy the safe and happiness-loaded family shopping experience at Brand Factory. With new and safer ways to shop such as 'Assisted Shopping' so you can shop contact-free at the store and 'Virtual Shopping' that allows you to shop from the comfort of your homes via video call assistance from expert staff; it's always safety first at Brand Factory. All you have to do is book an appointment by giving a missed call on 75063 13001.

SureshSadhwani - CEO, Brand Factory says, "We have curated this exclusive 'Big Brands - Big Deals' shopping festival, specially keeping in mind the current scenario where everyone is looking to get more value for their money, at the same time not compromising on brands or missing out on trends by offering Flat 60% Off!. Also, the enhanced safety measures taken across our stores offer the much-needed reassurance to all our customers that at Brand Factory you can shop worry-free, because we offer Big Discounts on shopping but absolutely no discount on safety. So let the shopping begin!" This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

