Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC moved against amendment to insolvency code

When it came up for hearing, first bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan to get instructions from the authorities concerned in six weeks after he opposed the petition, saying the amendment was only a temporary measure in view of COVID-19 lockdown. Petitioner M Gagan Bothra, a city-based financier, in his public interest litigation petition challenged the ordinance promulgated by the government on June 5 amending the IBC, saying it would go against the very object of the code.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:01 IST
HC moved against amendment to insolvency code

A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging a Central ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) wherein fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for defaults on account of the coronavirus pandemic. When it came up for hearing, first bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan to get instructions from the authorities concerned in six weeks after he opposed the petition, saying the amendment was only a temporary measure in view of COVID-19 lockdown.

Petitioner M Gagan Bothra, a city-based financier, in his public interest litigation petition challenged the ordinance promulgated by the government on June 5 amending the IBC, saying it would go against the very object of the code. The ordinance was unconstitutional, ultra vires and against the principles and the reason which led to the enforcement of the code, he contended.

As per the amendment, default on repayments from March 25, the day when the nationwide lockdown began to curb coronavirus infections, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for a certain period of time. Under the IBC, an entity can seek insolvency proceedings against a company even if the default is only one day. This is subject to the minimum threshold of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, the threshold was Rs 1 lakh.

ASG Sankaranarayanan objected to the petition being moved as a PIL. The amendment has been brought through the ordinance only in view of the pandemic and it is only for a temporary period specified in the amendment, he said.

He added that IBC was not a legislation for recovery of money for which the petitioner or any aggrieved person can move an appropriate suit in a civil court. Making it clear that the suspension of provision for moving insolvency applications against corporate defaulters is only temporary, the ASG sought the court to grant him time to file a counter to the plea after getting due instruction from the authorities concerned.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada slow to deport foreigners ordered to leave - govt watchdog

Canada is slow to deport foreign nationals ordered to leave the country, partly due to poor data quality and flaws in the way cases are managed, a top official watchdog said on Wednesday.Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, who reports directly ...

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had bee...

Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey

A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. The gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, erupted shortly after 11 pm Tuesday. Four victims found at the scene were taken ...

Crane collapses in east London; people trapped

A 20-metre crane collapsed onto a house in east London on Wednesday leaving people trapped inside, the London Fire Brigade saidThe London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020