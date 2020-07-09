Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

London and Frankfurt gained at the opening while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong and Australia closed higher. US stocks have recovered most of this year's losses, helping to push up global prices, despite rising numbers of American coronavirus infections that threaten to derail economic improvement.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:18 IST
Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after further gains for major US tech stocks. London and Frankfurt gained at the opening while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong and Australia closed higher.

US stocks have recovered most of this year's losses, helping to push up global prices, despite rising numbers of American coronavirus infections that threaten to derail economic improvement. Investors are buying technology and other companies they expect to emerge stronger from the global downturn. On Wednesday, Wall Street turned in its sixth gain in seven days when the benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 0.8%. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft accounted for half that rise.

"The uptick in sentiment seems unrelated to any specific news," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a report. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London added 0.1% to 6,149.26 and the DAX in Frankfurt jumped 1.4% to 12,664.80. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.3% to 4,997.24.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.1%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4% to 3,450.59 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.4% to 22,529.29.

In a sign of Chinese investor enthusiasm, a maker of communications security technology, QuantumCTek Co. Ltd., rose 924% on its first day of trading on the Shanghai exchange's board for tech companies. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 26,210.16 despite U.S.-Chinese tensions over a security law imposed on the territory.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.4% higher at 2,167.90 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 5,955.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta rose. On Wednesday, the Dow rose 0.7% while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%.

Optimism is rising about a reopening U.S. economy, but virus case numbers are rising across much of the South and West. Some state governments have reversed plans to allow restaurants and other businesses to reopen. Amazon added 2.7%, Apple rose 2.3% and Microsoft gained 2.2%.

Major companies are due to report quarterly results next week. They are expected to be dismal. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 15 cents to $40.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 28 cents on Wednesday to settle at $40.90. Brent crude, the international price benchmark, shed 7 cents to $43.22 per barrel in London. It added 21 cents the previous session to $43.29.

The dollar declined to 107.26 yen from Wednesday's 107.31 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.1360.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran

Irans total number of coronavirus cases has reached 250,458 and a record 221 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 12,305, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.Iran, the Middle East country har...

Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% - govt economic advisors

Vietnams economic growth is seen slowing down to 3-4 this year from an expansion of 7.02 last year due to wider impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of government economic advisors said on Thursday. Inflation will be kept below 4 th...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a...

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020