Left Menu
Development News Edition

France urges no sackings at Airbus as workers march over jobs

The number of workers demonstrating in Toulouse, where Airbus is a major employer, was far lower than the thousands who marched alongside a runway and held a brief strike on Tuesday, witnesses told Reuters. Aerospace is responsible for 40% of industrial employment in the Occitanie region, with 110,000 people across 1,100 large and small suppliers.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:32 IST
France urges no sackings at Airbus as workers march over jobs

The French government backed union calls to avoid compulsory job cuts at Airbus on Thursday as several hundred workers marched from the company's headquarters to Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

Airbus plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs because of a drop in demand due to coronavirus crisis, which has sharply lowered air travel and damaged airline finances. French Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher urged Airbus to avoid compulsory redundancies, echoing a demand from unions in France and Germany where it has its biggest plants.

"There should be no forced departures, which means everyone should be able to choose and be helped; that is our line," she told Radio Classique. The number of workers demonstrating in Toulouse, where Airbus is a major employer, was far lower than the thousands who marched alongside a runway and held a brief strike on Tuesday, witnesses told Reuters.

Aerospace is responsible for 40% of industrial employment in the Occitanie region, with 110,000 people across 1,100 large and small suppliers. Airbus itself employs 27,000 people there. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon told demonstrators that France must keep its aerospace expertise, but acknowledged that the rising demand which had powered Airbus production to record levels in recent years would not come back any time soon.

"We have to say frankly air traffic won't double," he said, referring to a trend that Airbus forecasters have repeatedly predicted happening every 15 years. He added the industry's salvation lay in designing a new generation of greener planes.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Father gave 70 years to Bollywood, that love is being reflected today: Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi on Thursday expressed gratitude for the love and respect of people for their father Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81. The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died on Wednesday. He was l...

Former SA cricketers criticise Lungi Ngidi's Black Lives Matter stance

Former South African cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar have slammed Lungi Ngidi for his support for Black Lives Matter BLM movement, saying the pacer should also speak up against the attacks on white farmers in the country. The 24-y...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering&#160;ca...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020