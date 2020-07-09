EESL signs pact with Noida Authority to install EV charging stations

State-run EESL has signed an agreement with Noida Authority to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and install public EV charging stations and related infrastructure. The partnership will also facilitate the creation of an infrastructural ecosystem to accelerate e-mobility uptake as the nation emerges from the lockdown post-COVID-19 pandemic, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Noida Authority General Manager A K Tyagi and EESL Executive Director (Growth) Amit Kaushik in the presence of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. EESL will make an upfront investment on services pertaining to the agreement along with operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower.

Noida Authority will be responsible for provision of space for charging infrastructure. The initiative is estimated to save over 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per e-car per year, the statement said. Noida Authority has been sanctioned 162 public EV charging stations under the FAME India Scheme phase-II of Department of Heavy Industry (DHI).

EESL is the selected organization for deployment of public charging stations in Noida city. So far, EESL has installed 20 EV chargers, 13 of which are commissioned and 7 are under commissioning, it said. "Developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles. This will significantly enhance consumer convenience as well," Maheshwari was quoted as saying in the statement.

"With increasing penetration of EVs, the local pollutants emission levels are also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air and several public health beneﬁts," she added. Kaushik said, "EVs are at the forefront of the world's agenda to move towards a sustainable future and EESL is proud to be progressively leading initiatives to promote EV adoption in India under its national e-mobility programme. We are pleased to partner with Noida Authority to co-create synergies to set up public EV charging infrastructure in Noida." PTI KKS RVK