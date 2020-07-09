Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland's Donohoe takes Eurogroup helm during worst recession

Requirements that states keep fiscal deficits below 3% of gross domestic product and reduce high debt have been suspended during the pandemic, in an unprecedented move. "As President, I will seek to build bridges amongst all members of the Euro Area, and to engage actively with all member states, to ensure that we have a consensus-based approach to the recovery of our economies and our societies," Donohoe said in a statement after his election.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:31 IST
Ireland's Donohoe takes Eurogroup helm during worst recession

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers elected Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as its new chair, it said in a statement on Thursday. Dubbed "Prudent Paschal" by some local media, the Dubliner eschewed demands for bigger tax cuts and spending increases to deliver Ireland's first budget surplus in a decade. He is also strongly against a potential EU tax on digital firms.

Donohoe was elected after two rounds of votes in which he defeated Spain's Finance Minister Nadia Calvino and his Luxembourg counterpart Pierre Gramegna. He will take over from the outgoing president Mario Centeno on July 13 and will serve a two and half year mandate until the end of 2022.

Despite criticism for its opacity, and recently for its perceived irrelevance, the Eurogroup remains a powerful institution which played a key role during the financial crises of the last decade, ultimately helping to avoid the collapse of the common currency. Donohoe will have to steer the euro zone out of its worst ever recession, with the European Commission estimating the bloc's economy to shrink by 8.7% this year before growing by 6.1% in 2021 - should the coronavirus crisis be under control by then.

He will have to mediate between a southern bloc which supports a permanent watering down of the bloc's fiscal rules and a northern front led by the Netherlands that prefers a quick return to Brussels' checks on national budgets. Requirements that states keep fiscal deficits below 3% of gross domestic product and reduce high debt have been suspended during the pandemic, in an unprecedented move.

"As President, I will seek to build bridges amongst all members of the Euro Area, and to engage actively with all member states, to ensure that we have a consensus-based approach to the recovery of our economies and our societies," Donohoe said in a statement after his election. "In times of crisis the appropriate fiscal stance is one supportive of economic activity. We must not rush in pulling back our economy stimulus as this may harm our economy," Centeno said in his farewell message.

But, maintaining his traditionally balanced approach, he added: "What is temporary should be treated as temporary". Centeno fully saw his role as a mediator, in the footsteps of Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker held the post from its creation in 1998 until he was replaced in January 2013 by former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who was seen as less diplomatic.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr urged him to resign-testimony

Geoffrey Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr strongly pressed him to resign, according to a copy of his written congressional test...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them as it ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation. The decision mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020