Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's TIM asks state lender to invest in last-mile network - sources

The move comes as the Treasury prepares to play a more active role to help foster a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber to create a broadband national champion, the sources said. TIM, partly owned by CDP, is in exclusive talks to sell KKR 40% of its secondary copper and fiber network running from the street cabinet to users' homes.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:04 IST
Italy's TIM asks state lender to invest in last-mile network - sources

Telecom Italia has asked state lender CDP to invest in its last-mile network to allay Rome's concerns over the planned sale of part of the grid to U.S. firm KKR, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The move comes as the Treasury prepares to play a more active role to help foster a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber to create a broadband national champion, the sources said.

TIM, partly owned by CDP, is in exclusive talks to sell KKR 40% of its secondary copper and fiber network running from the street cabinet to users' homes. For TIM such a deal could lay the groundwork for a merger of its last mile assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber, a wholesale-only broadband operator owned by state-controlled utility Enel and CDP.

Rome has long been pushing for a unified network with some state oversight to boost productivity across a country which has one of the lowest take-ups of fixed broadband in Europe. But Rome is worried KKR could gain too much influence in any future combination with Open Fiber.

In a bid to soothe concerns, TIM's Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi suggested CDP invest in the company into which TIM will transfer its last-mile assets, one of the sources said. Gubitosi tabled the option in informal talks with some Treasury officials, the same source said.

A second source, however, said CDP investing in TIM's secondary grid would be "pointless" without guarantees from Enel that the project for a unified broadband network would go ahead. Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace does not oppose the idea of a single broadband network but has shown little enthusiasm for TIM's plan which would see the former phone monopolist, which also has retail clients, keep control.

Economy minister Roberto Gualtieri was ready to help promote a deal between TIM and Enel, the sources said. In June, Enel said infrastructure fund Macquarie had made an offer to buy all or part of Enel’s stake in Open Fiber.

A source said the Macquarie bid, for a stake of 30-50%, valued Open Fiber at 7.7 billion euros ($8.7 billion), including debt and incorporating the synergies of a tie-up with TIM. Sources on Thursday said Enel had extended the talks with Macquarie until after the summer.

The economy ministry, TIM, CDP, Enel, KKR and Macquarie all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8857 euros)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr urged him to resign-testimony

Geoffrey Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr strongly pressed him to resign, according to a copy of his written congressional test...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them as it ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation. The decision mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020