Left Menu
Development News Edition

India priority country for UK Export Finance: Official

"The UKEF is exploring financing opportunities in India and also ready to provide export finance in Indian rupees," he said. Speaking at a webinar organised by FICCI and the UK government, Tabhane said the credit agency had been operating in India for the last one-and-half years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:36 IST
India priority country for UK Export Finance: Official

The UKEF, one of the world's oldest export finance agencies, has designated India as its priority country and is ready to extend its assistance in rupee term, an official said. The UK Export Finance (UKEF) has a credit limit of GBP 4 billion for India which Indian companies can avail for their overseas projects but they should have 20 per cent of the components sourced from the UK, he said.

Rahul Tabhane, Country Head India, UKEF, said that the export finance agency is close to finalise a transaction with an Indian bank for the first time. "The UKEF is exploring financing opportunities in India and also ready to provide export finance in Indian rupees," he said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by FICCI and the UK government, Tabhane said the credit agency had been operating in India for the last one-and-half years. Many companies such as Reliance Industries, Indigo and Jet Airways had availed of its assistance, he said.

According to him, the companies, which are willing to avail of export finance assistance from the agency, will be benefited from reduced credit cost as the sovereign rating of the UK is 'AA stable', unlike 'BBB minus' of India. He said the UKEF assistance is sector agnostic, but areas like renewable energy attract a long repayment period.

Ficci's West Bengal State Council chairman Rudra Chatterjee said that raising capital has become a challenge for Indian corporate in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "It has become imperative to access other funding avenues," he added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Room for more fiscal support in India in near term given severity of economic situation: IMF

A top IMF official has said that there is room for more fiscal support in India in the near term, particularly for vulnerable households and SMEs, given the severity of the countrys economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitor Gas...

France investigating millions in virus unemployment fraud

Organized crime groups sought to defraud the French state of millions of euros meant for workers left jobless by the virus lockdown, prosecutors said Friday. France had an exceptionally generous temporary unemployment scheme that subsidized...

Union Bank reduces MCLR by 20 bps across tenors

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR by 20 basis points across tenors. The new rates are applicable from July 11.The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cen...

Motor racing-Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula Ones governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sports COVID-19 protocol and protective bubble. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020