Bhaktivedanta Hospital ties up with Malaysia's COVID-19 free city

Melaka city, which is also known as Malacca, is the capital of the coastal state of Malacca in south-western Malaysia and was declared as a 'Green Zone' after having zero coronavirus patients. "The hospital shall further share the information with other states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:55 IST
Maharashtra-based Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute has joined hands with Malaysia's Melaka city, which has been declared as green zone with zero COVID-19 patients, for a medical initiative to fight the deadly virus. The hospital shall further share the information with other Indian states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi, a statement from the hospital said on Friday.

"Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mira Road has launched a knowledge sharing medical initiative to fight COVID-19 called 'Share It'. The hospital has tied up with a town Melaka from Malaysia," it added. Melaka city, which is also known as Malacca, is the capital of the coastal state of Malacca in south-western Malaysia and was declared as a 'Green Zone' after having zero coronavirus patients.

"The hospital shall further share the information with other states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi. One-to-one tie ups could be established with hospitals and a counselling team will be available to answer the queries," the release mentioned. The initiative between India and Melaka will highlight the "do's and don'ts to fight the disease", it added.

"Healthcare ecosystem and challenges faced, enforcements in social distancing, including bans on large gatherings, and how feasible work-from-home measures helped curtail the spread will be shared in detail," it said. Some of the key learnings from Malaysia like building trust and confidence in the healthcare systems, government actions, including compliance with imposed restrictions, will also be detailed out during the knowledge sharing.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said: "We will definitely look into outlining Standard Operating Procedures and medical responses with the medical fraternity in India. "We are willing to share how Malaysia, especially Melaka, managed to combat COVID-19 pandemic effectively. We have to thank the locals for abiding to movement control order and social distancing. It would not have been possible to flatten the COVID-19 curve without cooperation from the locals." Bhaktivedanta Hospital Director Ajay Sankhe said that the knowledge sharing initiative with the Malaysian city will be of great help in fighting the virus in India.

"We are always ready to learn from other countries and serve the nation and our vision is to be a trusted healthcare partner enabling healthier lives in India," he added. The hospital acknowledged that the alliance was facilitated by Ganesh Somwanshi, Global Goodwill Ambassador (Humanitarian) for Singapore, Malaysia and India.

India saw a record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data..

