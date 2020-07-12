Left Menu
Highways Ministry asks NIC to capture FASTag details before vehicle registration

A prepaid tag, fixed on vehicles' windscreen, allows automated deduction of toll charges, and lets any vehicle pass through a toll plaza with zero human contact. "As such, the ministry has asked to ensure capturing FASTag details while registering new vehicles, as also while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles plying under national permit," the statement said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Sunday said it has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details while registering or issuing fitness certificate to vehicles all over the country. In a letter addressed to NIC, with copies to all the states and UTs, the ministry has informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags through VIN/VRN (vehicle identification number/ vehicle registration number), it added.

FASTag employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments on national highways directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. A prepaid tag, fixed on vehicles' windscreen, allows automated deduction of toll charges, and lets any vehicle pass through a toll plaza with zero human contact.

"As such, the ministry has asked to ensure capturing FASTag details while registering new vehicles, as also while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles plying under national permit," the statement said. The fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N, was made mandatory in 2017.

"But the integration with bank account or they being activated was being avoided by citizens, which would be checked now. Fitment of FASTag is to ensure that vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided. "This usage and promotion of FASTag will also be effective to minimising possibilities of spreading COVID at NH Toll Plazas," the statemenr said.

The ministry had issued a Gazette notification in November 2017, on this scheme. A total of 1.68 crore FASTags have been issued across the country till the beginning of May 2020.

