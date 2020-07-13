Left Menu
Development News Edition

SMT Wins National Tender in Italy for DES

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Biggest win in Italy till now • SMT’s Italian partner Eukon has won the tender for Supraflex Cruz DES SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd) has won the first ever national tender for drug eluting stent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:14 IST
SMT Wins National Tender in Italy for DES

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India • Biggest win in Italy till now • SMT’s Italian partner Eukon has won the tender for Supraflex Cruz DES SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd) has won the first ever national tender for drug eluting stent. The selection was made through an open tender with a rigorous focus on quality in terms of superior technology and clinical trial. SMT through its partner has signed an agreement with the Italian Government national purchase entity ‘CONSIP’ (Consip spa is a society of Economy & Finance Ministry aimed to manage all the purchase orders for public administrations in Italy) to deliver up to 40,000 of its biodegradable polymer coated DES ‘Supraflex’ stents by 2022.

Eight major medical device companies had qualified to participate and based on the rating for advanced product features and clinical trial data, the committee selected SMT as the winner. Supraflex has come at the top of the merit list in the tender because of its excellent clinical data and robust record of safety and efficacy. Speaking about the win, Gaurav Goel, Head of Western Europe, SMT said, “The tender win in Italy is the validation of our world class quality standards, best-in-class product performance and the clinical data of SMT DES. This achievement follows the pervious tender wins in regions like Emilia Romagna and Sicily amongst others. SMT has been steadily gaining market share in Europe and is being recognized as a top tier player in the DES market.” Supraflex family, a cardiac drug eluting stent designed and manufactured in India is not only proved to be at par in safety as compared to Abbott’s Xience* but fared numerically better in efficacy in an investigator initiated multicenter European randomized controlled study with more than 1400 patients, called 'TALENT'. The findings of the TALENT trial were published in Lancet, world’s leading medical journal.

Gennaro Broya de Lucia, General Manager of EUKON asserts that, "SMT has grown as a first-tier player in the Italian market in a very short time frame. Our combined efforts are giving good results. We have to consider this win as a shift in interventional cardiology paradigm. Our goal will be to keep investing and working to attract more and more professionals to join hands in SMT’s mission to ‘save millions’.” The market size for stents in Italy is approximately 250,000 DES, annually. It is one of the technologically advanced markets in the world and is an important territory to strengthen SMT’s presence in Europe. *Supraflex is a trademark of Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. or its affiliates. Specifications are subject to modification, revision and improvement.

*Xience family are trademarks of the Abbott Group of Companies. *The CE Mark indicates that the product satisfies requirements of EU Directives (EU: The European Union) and all products need to be CE certified to be sold in Europe.

About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd) SMT is a global medical device company committed to making advance medical technologies accessible to everyone around the world. With a presence in over 75 countries, SMT has achieved recognition from the Government of India for its tremendous contributions in the field of Cardiovascular healthcare. SMT has also led the development of innovative biodegradable polymer coating technology in coronary stent system. SMT will continue the journey to healing hearts around the world by creating a healthcare future promising for everyone. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar decline resumes as investors look to economic data, earnings

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to incoming global economic data and U.S. corporate earnings to gauge whether the markets guarded optimism on the economic outlook is justified. The greenback had ended its third wee...

Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhis Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a...

Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe

The german-based on-demand legal firm has appointed Paloma Gutirrez Keever to support the firms lawyer on-demand offering, Centurion Plus, in Europe. From our Frankfurt office, Paloma will be supporting the growth of Centurion CenturionLG.c...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020