Nippon Paint launches new product 'Breeze Star'

Coimbatore, July 13 (PTI): Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited on Monday launched Breeze Star, an interior emulsion paint, offering best sheen feature. Research and innovation based on the customers' need and geography have always been the company's priority and the new product is developed to provide a smooth and high sheen finish to walls.

The paint comes with a three-year performance warranty and it is formulated with a pigment composition and rich polymer technology that provides an aesthetic look to the walls. Based on rigorous tests and years of industry research, Nippon Paints R&D team has arrived at the product.

Nippon Paint has always aimed to revolutionise the paint industry by developing breakthrough products and innovative services. With the launch of Breeze Star, we wish to offer our customers a paint that gives a high sheen finish while being affordable," the company president Mahesh S Anand said in a press release. "We are optimistic that the new paint will find a lot of takers in the market owing to its affordable price and unique offerings," he said.

Amid a gradually recovering market, the new paint is available in select dealer partners..