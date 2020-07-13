Gowda says reforms necessary to improve efficiency of fertiliser units

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said reforms are necessary for improving the efficiency of fertiliser units and promote balanced use of fertilisers in the country. In a digital meeting, Gowda discussed with stakeholders the challenges faced by fertiliser sector.

"Introducing reforms, even if incremental, is necessary to improve efficiency of the fertiliser units as well as to address the issue of imbalance in the use of fertilisers," an official statement quoted Gowda as saying in the meeting. The meeting was attended by senior officials from Union Fertiliser and Agriculture Ministries, NITI Aayog, and Odisha and Kerala government.

Representatives from the Fertiliser Association of India and companies like IFFCO, KRIBHCO, National Fertilizers Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals along with some progressive farmers were present in the meeting, the statement said. The minister said feedback received during the meeting would be useful in bringing further necessary reforms in fertiliser sector in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income.