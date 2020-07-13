FHRAI urges govt intervention to revive hospitality industry

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Monday sought the government's intervention in turning around the hospitality industry, which is hit by the COVID-19 crisis and is staring at a loss of Rs 1.40 lakh crore. The industry presented several issues including the ease of doing business, copyrights, service export of India scheme, faced by the industry to Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal, FHRAI said in a statement.

“At present, we are in dire need of working capital to survive and then only we can revive. The industry has always joined hands with the state and central authorities during this crisis. Across the country, about 50,000 rooms have been allocated for the health care workers and 4,000 of our member hotels have joined hands with the state and Central authorities for letting their hotels as quarantine facilities. Restaurants too have been doing their bit by distributing food packets to the needy,” FHRAI vice-president and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. However, he said that the industry has not received any kind of stimulus or support throughout this phase of the lockdown. “Hospitality deals with most perishable commodities like room inventory and restaurant table bookings, that once lost is irreplaceable and which is why the service sector cannot be measured with the same yardstick as the manufacturing sector,” he added.

The members highlighted issues related to Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Copyrights, Service Export of India Scheme (SEIS) and other pertinent concerns faced by the industry. Appreciating the contribution of the hospitality industry during these difficult times, Goyal assured that the government is doing everything in its capacity to alleviate the pain of every sector, including hospitality and tourism. "We should look at the MSME category for charting out revival strategies. I acknowledge the importance and need of single window clearance and I am on board with the industry for expediting this policy. Transparent, online process is the need of the hour for establishing Ease of Doing Business and which is beneficial for both the government and for businesses," Goyal added..