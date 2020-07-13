Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convert pandemic situation into opportunity to meet SDGs: Niti Aayog VC

"We should all obliterate all divisions and distinctions amongst us and come together to try and convert the prevailing situation into an opportunity for accelerating our progress towards achieving the SDG targets," Niti Aayog said in a release quoting Kumar as saying. Expressing solidarity with all the countries grappling with challenges brought about by the pandemic, he highlighted the key features of India's response to the pandemic under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, said the release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:52 IST
Convert pandemic situation into opportunity to meet SDGs: Niti Aayog VC

There is a need to translate the coronavirus-led pandemic situation into an opportunity to meet the sustainable development goals, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Kumar was speaking while presenting Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the United Nations High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, 2020 hosted digitally, with several participants from other countries.

HLPF is the international platform for follow-up and review of progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "We should all obliterate all divisions and distinctions amongst us and come together to try and convert the prevailing situation into an opportunity for accelerating our progress towards achieving the SDG targets," Niti Aayog said in a release quoting Kumar as saying.

Expressing solidarity with all the countries grappling with challenges brought about by the pandemic, he highlighted the key features of India's response to the pandemic under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, said the release. He also dwelt on the remarkable progress India has achieved in reducing multi-dimensional poverty, providing food safety, ensuring education for all, universalising access to electricity, clean cooking fuel and sanitation, while also operationalising the world's largest health insurance programme by covering 500 million citizens, Niti Aayog said.

"We are deeply committed to building on existing efforts and undertake newer initiatives to accelerate progress on the SDG targets for long term transformation. In this endeavour, peer learning and knowledge sharing will play a key role - which we are actively fostering among States and Union Territories," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. Bangladesh, Georgia, Kenya, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria and Uganda were among the participants.

Kumar also released the India VNR 2020 report titled 'Decade of Action: Taking SDGs from Global to Local', which is a comprehensive account of the adoption and implementation of the 2030 Agenda in India. The report discusses at length the policy and enabling environment, India's approach to localising SDGs, and strengthening means of implementation, Niti Aayog said.

Poverty elimination, good health and well being, quality education, clean water, affordable and clean energy, reduction of inequality, creation of decent work and economic growth are among the 17 SDGs adopted under the UN framework..

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...

U.N. expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an onslaught against the media and referred to a negative Trump effect on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before hi...

EU preparing measures against China over Hong Kong

The European Union EU is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijings new security law on Hong Kong, the blocs top diplomat said on Monday, but envoys stressed the likely steps will not amount to economic sanctions. Diplomats...

Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisias prime minister Elyes Fakfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.Enna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020