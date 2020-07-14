Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and Evides sign EUR 190m loan to improve water quality in Netherlands

“Many people don’t realise the amount of work and investment that go into the upkeep of such a high-quality water network as the Netherlands have.” Said the Head of Office of the EIB’s Amsterdam office Els Sweeney-Bindels.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:58 IST
EIB and Evides sign EUR 190m loan to improve water quality in Netherlands
Particularly, the financing will sustain Evides’ 2020-2024 investment programme, focussing mainly on the rehabilitation and upgrade of production installations, storage facilities and pumping stations. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 190 million loan agreement with Evides, the company that manages the drinking water supply in large parts of the south-western Netherlands. The loan supports investments to improve the quality and functionality of water treatment and distribution facilities and will increase the resilience of surface water supply during long periods of extreme weather events foreseen in the future, such as more frequent and prolonged drought periods.

Particularly, the financing will sustain Evides' 2020-2024 investment programme, focussing mainly on the rehabilitation and upgrade of production installations, storage facilities and pumping stations. The project will thus secure or enhance the quality of life to up to 2.5 million residents in the provinces of Zeeland, the south-west of the province South-Holland and the west of the province North Brabant, by improving the reliability and affordability of the drinking water supply service.

"Many people don't realise the amount of work and investment that go into the upkeep of such a high-quality water network as the Netherlands have." Said the Head of Office of the EIB's Amsterdam office Els Sweeney-Bindels. "The EIB has a long track record in the country, having financed nearly all water companies in the last 5 years, and we're happy to support Evides again in their push to provide high-quality water to their clients."

"This new facility underlines the mutual trust between the EIB and Evides Waterbedrijf. As a company, we are glad to be able to count on the financial support of the EIB to realise our investment ambitions for reliable water supply in the years to come." Added Edgar Ruijgers, CFO at Evides N.V.

This is the second operation with Evides funded by the Bank, after the previous operation in 2014.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Girls outshine boys in Second PUC exams in Karnataka

Girls outshone boys in the Second Pre-University Board examinations in Karnataka, results of which were announced on Tuesday. As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination of which 4.17 lakh students passed.Thus, the pass percen...

Police force across Rajasthan alerted to ensure peace, maintain law and order

Police personnel across the Rajasthan have been alerted to maintain peace in their jurisdiction amid the political crisis in the state, an official said.&#160; Following intelligence inputs and political happenings, police force across the ...

No one can take away the fact that Sachin worked with dedication for Cong: Jitin Prasada

No one can take away the fact that Sachin Pilot has long worked with dedication for the Congress, party leader Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday soon after his colleague and friend was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congr...

Pilot sacked as deputy CM, party's Rajasthan unit chief

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthans deputy chief minister and the partys state unit chief. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020